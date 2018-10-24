Point Pickup home delivery service opens in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Several big retailers and Amazon are now offering home delivery for just about everything you need. This week, a new company in Huntsville is promising same-day delivery on a variety of goods.

An abundance of products makes online shopping more convenient for the casual shopper.

"Instead of shipping from Ohio to Huntsville, Alabama, there's a store right here," Eddie Bugniazet with Point Pickup said. "We've got the shoes on the shelf. Let's get them there."

Leaders with the delivery start-up Point Pickup announced they're coming to Huntsville, offering same-day delivery on goods.

"A person could say, 'I'll be home between 5:00 and 6:00.' OK, there's a 5:00 and 6:00 window, that's when your package will be delivered," Chase Koorbusch with Point Pickup said.

So far, Point Pickup has an agreement with Walmart, in hopes of getting more retail partners to sign on, including medical supplies and liquor. Similar to Uber or Lyft, the company hires part-time drivers to act as couriers, delivering packages to your doorstep.

"More people these days want to work for themselves," Koorbusch said. "With our company and being a driver on our platform, you pick your own hours."

Point Pickup reps say they now operate in 35 states. People waiting on packages can track their driver over GPS. So far, reps say they haven't seen any theft.

"We do background checks on every driver who gets on our platform," Koorbusch said.

To be a driver, you must provide your license, social security, and insurance info. Company reps say you won't get rich doing it, but could make enough to fill your tank in your free time. Point Pickup officially launches in Huntsville on Thursday.