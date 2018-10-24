× One dead after wreck on Bailey Cove Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating a wreck that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. at Four Mile Post and Bailey Cove Road. Huntsville police said a car rear-ended a rental truck with a loaded utility trailer that was stopped at the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital. The driver of the car died, police said. The rental truck driver is expected to recover, they said.

Police said they believe the driver of the car, a man in his 50s, may have had some kind of medical emergency.

His name has not been released.