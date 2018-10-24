× New fitness center coming to Madison

MADISON, Ala. — Residents in Madison will soon have a new place to get fit.

Phaze 3 Fitness will be located off Hughes Road near the Madison City Library. An opening date has not been released.

According to its website, Phaze 3 Fitness aims to help keep its members active and improve their quality of life by offering a non-intimidating environment. Club amenities include group fitness classes, a cardio cinema room, a smoothie bar, a hot yoga studio and a kid’s club.

For more information on the fitness center and to learn how to apply for a membership or a job, click here.