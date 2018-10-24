× Man charged with weekend stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police charged a Lexington man Tuesday with a weekend stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.

William Holden, 51, is charged with first-degree assault for the stabbing that took place Oct. 20 on Crown Street.

Florence police said they were called to a home there and found the victim with a stab wound in the chest area. The victim told police he was visiting a woman there when Holden pulled put and started a fight. The victim is recovering at Huntsville Hospital, police said.

Police said Holden and the victim do know each other but were not friends.

Holden is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.