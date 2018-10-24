Huntsville firefighters called to fire at Colonial Grand apartments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters were busy battling a fire caused by a gas explosion at an apartment complex off Zierdt Road Wednesday afternoon.

The Huntsville Fire Department was called to Colonial Grand at Edgewater around 1:15 p.m. Captain Frank McKenzie confirms that 8 units were destroyed. Half of the units are ok, but firefighters cut the electricity to the entire building.

Emergency crews transported two people to Huntsville Hospital.

The American Red Cross has been called to the scene to help those displaced by the fire.

Viewer photos sent to WHNT News 19 showed black smoke billowing into the air at the apartments.

No other information was immediately available.