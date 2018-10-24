× Former Sherman Building collapses in Russellville, narrowly misses child

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – A building collapsed in Russellville Wednesday afternoon on North Jackson Avenue.

Around 3:15 p.m. the brick facade of the building at the corner of Jackson Avenue and Franklin Street fell away from the rest of the building, Mayor Pro Tem Gary Cummings said.

According to Cummings, the building had recently been condemned by the city because the bricks on the front of the building appeared to be giving way.

“We were scared it would fall so we condemned the building, and the owner of the building was trying to fix it,” Cummings said.

A 3-year-old child who was standing in front of the building saw the bricks start to crumble and got out of the way just before it collapsed, Cummings said. The child wasn’t hurt.

“I just thank God it didn’t hurt the kid,” he said.

Willodean Davis, the broker of the nearby Davis Realty and Associates, said her main concern is for the other businesses in the area, who may be impacted by any further demolition attempts. The building, which she said was known as the Sherman Building, sits in the middle of a historical district, with a church gazebo and local restaurants possibly in the crosshairs.

Davis said that all the local businesses are part of a tight-knit community.

“Everybody tries to help everybody,” she said.

The building owner’s truck was damaged in the collapse, Cummings said.

The streets around the building will be open but the sidewalk is closed. Cummings said crews would be working on the building Thursday and may knock more of the structure down if it isn’t sound.