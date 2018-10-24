× Disability job fair takes place Thursday in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – People with disabilities that are looking for work can meet up with prospective employers Thursday in Huntsville.

The Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the Von Braun Center. The event is free.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally, bring copies of their resume and be prepared to interview for a job.

More information is available by contacting the Huntsville Career Center at Huntsville@alcc.alabama.gov or 256-851-0537.