× Waterloo cousins killed in Lauderdale County crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — State troopers confirm two cousins from Waterloo died in a wreck in Lauderdale County Tuesday night.

Officials say 30-year-old Shana Peters and 27-year-old Stephanie Cradic died after the vehicle they were in left the road, hit a culvert and rolled over. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and the passenger was trapped inside, according to troopers.

Lauderdale County Deputy Coroner Mike Bishop later pronounced both women dead at the scene.

The crash took place at 9:43 p.m. on County Road 15, approximately ten miles west of Florence. Troopers say speed was a factor in the crash.