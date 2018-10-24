Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - "She is a great example of the hard work of what we do on a daily basis," said Collins Intermediate School Principal Dale Hancock.

He's talking about Tracy Wallingsford.

"She exemplifies the rest of the staff. It's a hard-working group."

Mrs. Wallingsford teaches 6th grade at Collins Intermediate in Scottsboro.

"She is an innovative teacher. She is always looking for ways to improve her practices. She instills confidence in the students." said Hancock.

In Mrs. Wallingsford class, be ready to work.

"It's game on. We don't have time to play around," explained Wallingsford.

Next stop for her 6th graders, junior high school. Thanks to Mrs. Wallingsford, they will be ready!

Obstacles ahead? She said just keep it moving!

"Keep plugging ahead and pick up the pieces and just keep journeying. It's a never-ending process. There is not a day that goes by that you can't be learning something new."

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.