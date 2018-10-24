Alabama A&M Legend, Hank Harris, Talks Magic City Classic

NORMAL, AL. If you’ve been around the Alabama A&M football program anytime within the last 30 years you probably recognize the name Hank harris.

In 1989, he joined the program as a volunteer coach and he hasn’t left since. In three decades at the school, he seen a lot. But there’s one game every year that’s different than all of the rest — the Magic City Classic.

“It is a true state rivalry,” said Alabama A&M Football Equipment Manager, Hank Harris. “The two schools are 125 miles apart. You go to the center of the field of the Magic City Classic kicking off and from there (there’s) magic in the air. It’s never a dominant game. It’s a game of emotion. The team with the most emotion at the end is going to win.”

The Magic City Classic veteran also has some advice for first year head coach, Connell Maynor.

“I tell him, Coach, ‘Enjoy the moment. Be prepared. (There) will be fans from our hotel to the stadium. The police escort gets us through there and we move through like the President,’ Harris said. “That’s what I tell people, we move through like the President.”

The team’s drive from the hotel to the stadium is roughly 15 miles long — and filled with fans the entire way.

When I asked Harris to describe the game in one word he said, “Magic. It is really magic.”

The game kicks off at 2:30pm CST.