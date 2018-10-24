× 2nd annual job fair for the disabled returns Oct. 25

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Gov. Ivey announced the second annual job fair for people with disabilities will be held on Thursday, Oct. 25 in Huntsville.

“Alabamians are eager to get to work and ensuring that we are creating opportunities for all of the men and women across our state remains a top priority of mine,” Governor Ivey said. “This year, we plan to continue building on the good results of our inaugural Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities. We are only successful, when we are successful together.”

The event will take place at the VBC from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Jobseekers and employers are encouraged to pre-register online here. Participants are strongly encouraged to print their confirmation and bring it with them to the job fair or to save their confirmation e-mail on their phones. On-site registration will also be offered.

“The City of Huntsville is focused on generating jobs for our hardworking community, and that includes jobs for those with disabilities. I am committed as Mayor of Huntsville that anyone who wants to work should have the opportunity to secure a job. We are pleased to partner with the state and other agencies in offering the first disabilities jobs fair in North Alabama,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Applicants should come to the job fair with their multiple copies of their résumés, be prepared to interview, and should be dressed professionally. The Alabama Career Center System’s mobile career center along with staff from area career centers will be onsite at the job fair to assist job seekers in applying for jobs.

If job seekers have a disability and require accommodations in order to fully participate in this activity, they should contact Leslie Dawson at leslie.dawson@rehab.alabama.gov.

The first job fair for people with disabilities was held in Birmingham last year.

“The tremendous success of last year’s event was extremely encouraging to those of us in the labor exchange field,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Alabamians want to work – and that includes those with disabilities. Employers need employees, especially now when our unemployment rate is so low. Our mission at ADOL is to match employers with employees, and that’s what we will do.”