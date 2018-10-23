× Woman charged with having drugs behind bars in Limestone County Jail

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A woman arrested for outstanding traffic warrants is facing more serious charges, after Limestone County authorities said they found methamphetamine on her in jail.

Christy Evans, 36, of Athens, was booked into the Limestone County Jail Sunday on the warrants.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said staff at the county jail noticed Evans appeared to be under the influence of drugs on Monday. A search of her body turned up a plastic bag in her body cavity that contained meth and two unidentified pills.

Evans was charged with promoting prison contraband and drug possession. The bond on her new charges was set at $7,500.