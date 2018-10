× Wayne Farms in Decatur hosting job fair

DECATUR, Ala. — Searching for a new job? Wayne Farms in Decatur is looking to hire for all shifts.

The company will be holding a job fair Saturday, October 27 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. for interested applicants. Wayne Farms says they will be offering a new starting wage rate to new employees.

Wayne Farms is located on 254 Ipsco Street.

For more information, call 256-306-1050.