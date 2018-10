× UAH opens new residence hall Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama in Huntsville will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the new Charger Village II residence hall. The ceremony is set for 3 p.m., near the south entrance of the building.

The new building sits to the south of the original Charger Village, with 400 beds spread through five floors. UAH will now be able to house more than 20-percent of the on-campus student population.