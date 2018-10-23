× Turn in old prescription drugs Saturday

On Saturday, October 27, the Drug Enforcement Administration is holding the 16th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day all across the country.

Approximately 5,400 sites will be set up to take back expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications.

Within the Tennessee Valley, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and Fort Payne Police Department are participating, with sites being set up at the Lincoln County High School and Fort Payne Police Department.

Over the last eight years, the DEA has collected over 9.9 million pounds of medications, with around 912,000 pounds collected in the last year alone, and is expecting to surpass the 10 million pound mark this year.

Acting DEA Administrator Uttam Dhillion said in a news release that most prescription drug abuse starts in the home.

“We know that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet,” Dhillion said. “If we reduce the availability of those unused or expired medications through proper disposal, the fewer drugs there are to be misused, and fewer people will be at risk for abuse, addiction, overdose, and even death.”

For more information, and to find a full list of takeback sites, visit DEATakeBack.com.