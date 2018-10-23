× Suspects sought in Redstone ATM fraud case

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County authorities released images of three men who are suspected of stealing from Redstone Federal Credit Union customers over the weekend.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the images from ATM surveillance cameras Tuesday afternoon.

The credit union did not say how many customers were affected by the fraud, but did say there was an “increased volume of disputes related to ATM transactions over the weekend.” Redstone also said other financial institutions saw an increase.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact Investigator Locke with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8827.