Rae Carruth’s name blacklisted from NFL Custom Shop

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth was released from prison Monday after serving nearly 19 years for orchestrating the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

If, for some reason, anyone wanted a Carruth jersey, the NFL Custom Shop is having none of it, TMZ Sports wrote on Monday.

If you try to customize a Carolina Panthers jersey with the number 84 and last name Carruth, you’ll get this message:

“We are unable to customize this item with the text you have entered. Please try a different entry.”

There are other jerseys on the NFL Custom Shop’s blacklist — including Aaron Hernandez and O.J. Simpson.

On November 16, 1999, 24-year-old Cherica Adams, who was 8 months pregnant, and Carruth, in his third season with the Panthers, went on a movie date. Afterward, they left in separate cars, with Carruth driving ahead of Adams.

While Adams was driving through Charlotte, a car pulled up next to her BMW. Shots were fired, and she was hit four times. Prosecutors said Carruth used his vehicle to block Adams’ car so the hired gunman could shoot her.

Adams managed to stop her car and call 911 on her cell phone. Doctors were able to perform an emergency cesarean section to save the baby, but Adams died four weeks after the shooting. The baby, Chancellor Lee Adams, was born with cerebral palsy. He is now 18 years old and is cared for by Saundra Adams, Cherica’s mother.

Carruth was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, attempting to destroy an unborn child and discharging a firearm into occupied property.