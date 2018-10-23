× Pedestrian hit in Lacey’s Spring

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A pedestrian trying to cross Highway 231 was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said a person was trying to cross Highway 231 near Highway 36 when they were hit around 4:30 p.m..

The patient was alive, Franklin said, but she had no other information on the person’s condition.

There was heavy traffic in the area as a result of the accident.

Major Crash on US 231 both dir. at Lipscomb Cir. in Morgan County. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/ZcCckBxjNc — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) October 23, 2018

Franklin said Alabama State Troopers would handle the investigation.