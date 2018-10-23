Pedestrian hit in Lacey’s Spring
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A pedestrian trying to cross Highway 231 was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin said a person was trying to cross Highway 231 near Highway 36 when they were hit around 4:30 p.m..
The patient was alive, Franklin said, but she had no other information on the person’s condition.
There was heavy traffic in the area as a result of the accident.
Franklin said Alabama State Troopers would handle the investigation.
34.533744 -86.590015