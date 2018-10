MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A group of students from New Hope were selected this past weekend for an honor they will always remember.

Charlie Harbin, Karli Ikard, Kelsey Bolton and Eli Lawler were all in Washington D.C. with fellow classmates for a school trip.

The four were asked to help lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns after winning a writing contest about what being in the ceremony would mean to them. The winners were voted on by their teachers.