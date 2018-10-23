× Local attorneys answer more than 100 calls to Legal Action Line

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 and the Huntsville Madison County Bar Association partnered together again this year to give you a chance to get some free legal advice. We opened our phone lines for three hours Tuesday, and they rang non-stop.

More than 100 viewers called the Legal Action Line. The calls came from the Shoals to Lookout Mountain and even Tennessee. Attorney Clay Martin said, “Hopefully we are helping them and other times we’re able to guide them to where they need to go.”

Each caller was looking for an answer to their legal question. Martin has been involved with the Legal Action Line from the beginning. “I think we’ve been doing it five years now Jerry so it’s been a good partnership,” he told me.

More than two dozen lawyers volunteered their time, fielding questions on everything from custody issues and divorce to landlord-tenant disputes and personal injury. And what better time to do that than during Pro Bono Month. “We feel like it’s an opportunity to give back to the community,” Martin said.

Mark Debro is the current president of the HMCBA. “It’s a service we’re providing,” he said. “Lawyers render service so that’s one of the things we’re trying to do.”

When we open the lines Tuesday afternoon, we started with six lines. We quickly added another five because the calls kept coming and we wanted people to be able to get through. “It shows that there’s a need and people have questions,” Debro added.

If for some reason, you didn’t get through Tuesday, you can still call the Huntsville Madison County Bar Association. The number is (256) 203-4900. The folks there will be glad to help point you in the right direction for help.