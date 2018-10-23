Justice Department names election monitor for North Alabama to handle voter complaints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- After a Russian national was charged last week on allegations of attempting to tamper with the 2018 elections, the U.S. Justice Department is clearly on alert.

And, voters in North Alabama now have a DOJ attorney they can contact if they run into election day problems.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason R. Cheek will be the district’s election officer. The role is part of the DOJ’s long-standing “Election Day Program,” according to a Justice Department news release.

The news release said Cheek is “responsible for overseeing the district’s handling of any complaints of election fraud or voting rights abuses in consultation with Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C.”

Jay Town, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, said the role is an important one.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of our great democracy,” Town said. “The Department of Justice will ensure that every citizen who is entitled to vote is able to do so without undue interference or discrimination,” Town said. “My office will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of our election process.”

Cheek will be on duty in the Northern District while the polls are open on election day. The public can reach him at the following telephone number: (205) 244-2001.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section in Washington, D.C., by phone at 1-800-253-3931 or (202) 307-2767, by fax at (202) 307-3961, by email to voting.section@usdoj.gov or by complaint form at http://www.justice.gov/crt/complaint/votintake/index.php.