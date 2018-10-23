× Hundreds of athletes and volunteers gather for North Alabama Special Olympics

HUNTSVILLE – The North Alabama Special Olympics took place Tuesday afternoon at Frank Milton Stadium. Hundreds of special needs athletes and a host of volunteers filled the event. Competitors from different backgrounds, ages 8 to 65, came together to bring the event to life.

Gregory Duckett, one of the athletes, said participating in the Special Olympic games excites him each year.

“I like coming to the Special Olympics because it gets us to mingle with other clients. I just did the 25-meter wheelchair race, I came in second but I had fun.”

Another competitor, Russ Zachary, said he had been coming to the North Alabama Special Olympics since he was younger and he hopes the event carries on in the future.

“I think everybody. Everybody should compete in it in the future. They all should compete. This is what you call fun, I`ve enjoyed it and I think a lot of people should,” Zachary said.

Each athlete received a ribbon at the awards ceremony and qualifying athletes will compete in the statewide Special Olympic games.