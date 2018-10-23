× Hazmat drill set for next week in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – On Monday, October 29, a Full-Scale Hazmat Training Drill will be taking place at the Water Treatment Plant on Eldad Road.

For the drill, Fayetteville Public Utilities will be coordinating with the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency, the City of Fayetteville, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, preparing a response in the event of a chlorine leak.

According to a news release, FPU CEO and General Manager Britt Dye said the drill will be good practice for all the agencies involved.

“We have procedures in place for these types of situations,” Dye stated. “This drill will allow us to see if there are any areas that need to be improved if we ever experience a chlorine release.”

Emergency vehicles will be dispatched to the plant as part of the drill, which will operate as a real emergency. Businesses and homes in the vicinity of the plant are being contacted before the drill.

“We don’t want anyone to panic. This is a drill,” said Dye. “This training exercise is very important for us to be sure that everyone is doing their job to the best of his or her ability.”

Residents with questions or concerns should contact FPU at 931-433-1522.