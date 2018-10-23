× Get your steps in during Healthy Huntsville’s Lunchtime Walk with the Arts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for a way to enjoy the fall weather? Healthy Huntsville may have just the thing.

Everyone is invited to take a stroll around downtown Huntsville Tuesday, October 23 as part of a citywide initiative to reduce obesity.

The Lunchtime Walk with the Arts will take place at 12:15 p.m. The walk starts at the light sculpture at The Avenue on and ends at the visiting exhibit of 23-foot-tall inflatable illuminated rabbits.

