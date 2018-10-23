× Former ALEA officer gets 2 months in jail for misusing state resources at Morgan Co. business

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. – A former Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officer was sentenced to two months in jail for using state resources to track down people who failed to make payments on cars he sold.

Steven Wrea Ziaja, 40, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to a dozen counts of computer tampering and one ethics charge of using his public position for personal gain, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

Ziaja was selling cars at a Morgan County car lot in 2014 and invested in the car lot’s parent organization, Priceville Partners, prosecutors said. When customers failed to make payments on the vehicles they bought, authorities said Ziaja used the Law Enforcement Tactical System to get information about the buyers and even family members, making it easier to find the cars for repossession.

Ziaja will also have to serve three months of probation and forfeit his certification as a law enforcement officer, Marshall said.