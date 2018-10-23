× Erica Fox capital murder trial underway in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – More than two years after discovering her husband dead inside their Muscle Shoals home, and Erica Fox’s capital murder trial is underway. Fox is accused of plotting Jason Fox’s death with a lover.

Prosecutors opened their statements by telling the jury Jason Fox’s death was the result of lies, deceit, betrayal, and cheating.

Although their statements can’t be used as evidence, prosecutors and defense attorneys outlined their cases moving forward.

Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey took jurors step by step with what she hopes to prove. Hulsey said Erica Fox was unhappy in her marriage to Jason Fox. So much, in fact, Hulsey said Erica had two lovers at the time of Jason’s death. One of those being Ronnie Credille.

Hulsey stated Credille and Erica Fox planned the shooting death by staging a burglary in which Jason Fox walked in on. Much of the prosecution’s case will come from text messages and statements from co-workers of Erica who saw Erica and Ronnie together.

Defense attorneys asked jurors to pay close attention to the evidence. They said Credille took it upon himself to commit the murder because he was upset Erica was being sexually abused by her husband. A gasp could be heard in the courtroom after that statement.

One of the biggest question marks surrounding this week’s trial, will Ronnie Credille testify for the prosecution or defense. At this point, no one is saying.

The trial of Erica Fox is expected to last most of the week. If convicted, she could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.