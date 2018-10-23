× Bringing awareness to dyslexia is essential to dispelling misconceptions about it

PRICEVILLE, Ala. — You’ve probably heard of dyslexia and know it has to do with language– but it’s not just about getting letters or numbers mixed up or out of order. It’s so much more than that, and raising awareness about it is essential to dispelling misconceptions about it.

A staggering 5-15 percent of Americans have dyslexia. It’s defined as a learning disability that makes it difficult to read, write and spell, no matter how hard the person tries or how intelligent they are.

It affects tens of millions of American adults and children.

“I just felt like I was dumb, I didn’t know it,” said Aiden Castleberry, a 5th grader who was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was in first grade.

“We couldn’t understand why he’s so intelligent and so smart, and yet, he couldn’t spell a four-letter word,” said Aiden’s mom, Mariyana Castleberry.

“I’d come home from school whining, then I’d have to do my spelling words, then I’d curl up in the closet crying because spelling words were hard,” Aiden said.

A lack of awareness of dyslexia, especially in educators, can keep someone from getting the help they need to reach their full potential.

“Everybody was making A’s, and I would make F’s, and I couldn’t understand the words,” said Sydney Hatfield, another 5th grader who was diagnosed with dyslexia in first grade.

“That was extremely hard because we would work for hours on end at home just to learn those spelling words that are so tiny but yet so difficult for him to remember how to spell them,” Mariyana said.

Dyslexia is not tied to IQ or work ethic. Even Albert Einstein was dyslexic. In fact, people with dyslexia are often gifted in the fields of creativity.

“One person can make such a difference in another person’s life just by saying hey, this may be what’s going on with you, you need to go get tested,” Mariyana said.

It’s not preventable and it’s not curable, but awareness and education can get those that have it the help they need.

“Everybody can reach their full potential as long as they get accommodations and help,” Mariyana said.

Athens State University is hosting a dyslexia awareness event on Oct. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Sandridge Student Center Ballroom.

The guest speaker is Nelson Lauver, aithor of “Most Unlikely to Succeed: Living With Dyslexia”.

The event is free for anyone to attend, but it’s suggested that you register to reserve a seat.