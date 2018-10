× Brindley Mountain BBQ catches fire

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – Brindley Mountain BBQ caught fire earlier on Tuesday, October 23.

According to The Cullman Times, the building is a total loss, and the fire has been attributed to a new smoker in the building.

Firefighters were at the scene from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and the restaurant was not open at the time of the fire.