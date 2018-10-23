× Assistant US attorney appointed to oversee election fraud complaints

Jason R. Cheek has been appointed as the district election officer for the Northern District of Alabama, and will be responsible for overseeing the handling of complaints of election fraud or voting rights abuses during the midterm elections.

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town announced the appointment in a news release Tuesday. According to the release, Town wants to ensure every citizen is able to vote.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of our great democracy. The Department of Justice will ensure that every citizen who is entitled to vote is able to do so without undue interference or discrimination,” Town said. “My office will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of our election process.”

Cheek will be on duty while the polls are open on Election Day, November 6. Members of the public can reach him to report election fraud or voting rights abuses at (205) 244-2001.