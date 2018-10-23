× Arrests made in child abuse investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man is in custody Tuesday after warrants were issued for his arrest for first-degree assault and child abuse. Joseph Michael Lockett turned himself in to Huntsville Police on Monday.

His girlfriend, Chelsea Gay, was arrested last week and has since been released on bond. She faces the same charges as Lockett.

Lieutenant Michael Johnson said the initial investigation began early September when the couple brought their newborn baby to the hospital with severe injuries.

The hospital notified police and when they arrived, Lockett told them he didn’t have his license. Johnson said Lockett went to “retrieve” his identification and never returned to the hospital.

According to Johnson, the infant is no longer in the hospital and the Alabama Department of Human Resources is making sure the child receives around the clock care.

In regards to Lockett and Gay, Johnson said there is still medical evidence being reviewed in preparation for a possible trial.