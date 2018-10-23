3 men shot outside Madison County restaurant

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Three men were injured Monday night during a shooting outside a Madison County restaurant, according to authorities.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they responded around 11 p.m. to Parlay’s Restaraunt and Lounge in reference to a shooting. Deputies say a man in his 20s shot three other men in the restaurant’s parking lot after a confrontation occurred inside.

Deputies say they spoke to three victims, a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back, a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his ear. All victims are expected to survive.

Lieutenant Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they expect warrants will be obtained on the offender today and that an arrest will be made.