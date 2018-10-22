Week 8 Top 5 Plays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the top five plays from week 8 of the high school football season!

5. Brewer vs. East Limestone - Andrew Parris looks to run, decides to pass and he's got a guy open. But, Kristopher Bramlett from out of nowhere for the pick! The human blur coming up with the ball, and the decent return.

4. Mars Hill Bible vs. Waterloo - Jayden Beasley takes the handoff, hits the hole and it looks like he's shot out of a cannon. Beasely will go 74 yards, untouched, to the house. That's track star speed right there from number six.

3. James Clemens vs. Sparkman - It's hunting season for Tyler Jagielski. He'll get the quarterback sack, the strip and the ball. If you want a job done right, you do it yourself.

2. Brewer vs. East Limestone - Andrew Parris would get his revenge. He drops back to pass, looks for the end zone and finds CJ Yarbrough with the defender on his arm. Too big! Too strong! Too fast!

1. Westminster Christian vs. Lauderdale County - Halloween is coming up. You'll get your treats. But, what about some tricks? Ian Theis to Sam Shepard then to Brooks Reinhardt. He goes 45 yards on the score. Coach Louis Leblanc pulled that one out of the bag, and it worked to perfection.