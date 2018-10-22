Saban: Hurts may be out one week after minor procedure

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Crimson Tide’s beatdown Saturday proved to be a battle for one key player on Alabama’s roster – Jalen Hurts. Hurts left Knoxville with “a bit of high ankle sprain” he received in the third quarter, according to Coach Nick Saban.

Unfortunately, the injury would require medical attention. On Monday, the backup quarterback took to Instagram and uploaded post-procedure photos with positive words.

“God continues to test me, but I won’t fold. Head up and chest out at all times. God has his hands on me and I know he will give me guidance and love.! I’ll be back.”

Saban told AL.com, our news partner, Hurts would miss time on the field.

“They did a minor procedure to try to help the healing,” Saban said. “”I think he will be out for one week, probably this bye week and he will probably be ready to start working again next week.”

