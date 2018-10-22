Redstone Federal Credit Union investigates increased ATM transaction disputes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala - Redstone Federal Credit Union is investigating an increase in disputes related to ATM transactions that occurred over the weekend. At this time, they are not releasing much information about what happened, but they have involved law enforcement.

Many people have taken to social media to warn others about something that happened with RFCU over the weekend. One post claims there was a data breach. Another says, one of my friends is sitting down with 30 other people who've had their accounts emptied.

A concerned Redstone Federal Credit Union customer who wishes to remain anonymous reached out to WHNT News 19. They told us when they went to make a withdrawal from their account on Sunday, they received an error message. When they went online to check their bank information, they said they discovered two unauthorized $500 withdrawals from the branch in Madison off of Highway 72.

But what actually happened? We're not sure yet.

RFCU released this statement saying, "Redstone Federal Credit Union is aware of an increased volume of disputes related to ATM transactions over the weekend. We have also been made aware other financial institutions having experienced the same increase. RFCU is working with law enforcement to identify the suspects."

A representative from the Madison County Sheriff's Office says they are looking into this. Only one report was filed to their office, but they believe a substantial amount of people were affected.

There are still many questions yet to be answered. It is not known how many people were affected or how widespread this was. Those answers will become available later in this investigation.