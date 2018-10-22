× PETA says cow milk is the perfect drink for white supremacists

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals claims milk is “the perfect drink of choice for all (even unwitting) supremacists, since the dairy industry inflicts extreme violence on other living beings.”

The group cites scenes in two popular movies where white supremacists are seen drinking milk: “Inglourious Basterds,” and “Get Out.” It also linked to an article on the British website Metro, but cited no other sources in its claim.

PETA’s article, originally posted in March 2017, claims dairy cows are abused and tortured during the milking process. The group urges milk drinkers to seek out an alternative, such as milk made from soy beans or almonds.

“With so many different types of cruelty-free, delicious milks on the market, opposing supremacists has never been easier,” the group said.