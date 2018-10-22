× One hurt in drive-by shooting Sunday in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – One person was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting, deputies said.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Athens-Limestone Hospital around 4:30 a.m., where one person had arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the victim and two other people had left Boomers and were traveling west on Nick Davis Road between East Limestone and Meadows roads when a dark-colored car passed them and fired shots into the vehicle. The driver was the only person who was hit, deputies said.

No arrests have been made in the case.