Missing Person: Etowah County authorities searching for Gadsden man

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Gadsden man.

Jeremy Lipscomb (Courtesy: The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office)

41-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Lipscomb was last seen around Fitts Ferry Road and Whites Chapel Road near the boat landing on October 20. He is wearing a brown t-shirt and khaki pants, according to authorities.

Lipscomb is described as the following:

  • 5’11”
  • 165 lbs
  • Brown Hair
  • Hazel Eyes
  • White Male

If you have any information that could help investigators, please contact the sheriff’s office at  256-546-2825 and ask for Investigator Will Farley.