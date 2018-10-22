Missing Person: Etowah County authorities searching for Gadsden man

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Gadsden man.

41-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Lipscomb was last seen around Fitts Ferry Road and Whites Chapel Road near the boat landing on October 20. He is wearing a brown t-shirt and khaki pants, according to authorities.

Lipscomb is described as the following:

5’11”

165 lbs

Brown Hair

Hazel Eyes

White Male

If you have any information that could help investigators, please contact the sheriff’s office at 256-546-2825 and ask for Investigator Will Farley.