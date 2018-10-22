× Man facing attempted murder charges for DeKalb County shootout with authorities

HENAGAR, Ala. – A Jackson County man was hospitalized in Chattanooga after authorities said he engaged in a shootout with law enforcement Friday night.

Jeremy Barnet is facing attempted murder charges for the Friday night shooting in DeKalb County, authorities said Monday.

A Henagar Police Department officer tried to pull Barnet over Friday night on County Road 85 after a call about a person driving possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the Henagar officer pulled Barnet over after seeing his vehicle all over the road, but Barnet took off again as the officer approached his vehicle.

A DeKalb County deputy joined the pursuit onto County Road 131, and the Henagar officer tried to push Barnet’s vehicle around with his own. Barnet’s vehicle ended up sideways in the road as a result, authorities said.

All three exited their vehicles at the same time and Barnet began shooting, hitting the Henagar police vehicle’s door four or five times, authorities said. The officer and deputy returned fire, hitting Barnet in the arms, they said.

Barnet was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment.

DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris said he has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting.