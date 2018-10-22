Madison County Baptist Association prepares to send crews to Panama City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison Baptist Association is working to help bring relief to the areas impacted by Hurricane Michael. Through this organization, 30 people have been sent out to help hurricane victims. A team left for Dothan Sunday and another team will head to Panama City later this week.

When Hurricane Michael made landfall it left destruction in its wake. For 50 years, the Southern Baptist Association has been sending in relief teams and the Madison Baptist Association is part of that.

"Right behind rescue and recovery, we come in and try to set up that system that will help people get from that point to starting real recovery," Dr. Carl Ratcliff with Willowbrook Baptist Church said.

They don't just send people to help out, they normally send at least one disaster relief trailer.

"Some of the things that we provide is shower units so that people can go in and get a good shower, so they get a good nights rest and then it's back to it the next day," Ratcliff said.

Sunday a team left to Dothan. The volunteers are working with chainsaws to remove trees from people's yards. "A good 30-inch tree may cost you into the thousands," Ratcliff said.

It's a service this team provides free of charge.

Later in the week, a crew will head to Panama City. "We're trying to get a feeding unit in there that can feed 10,00 plus a day," he said.

He has been working in disaster relief since Hurricane Katrina. "It's not a stretch at all to say it looks like a war zone," he said.

Bad what keeps him coming back again and again? "We get a chance to love on people that think they're forgotten. They think they're even forgotten by God and we can remind them that we are evidence of his love for them," he said.

And they hope if they have something to do with it, no one will ever have to weather a storm alone.