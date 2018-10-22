× Local high school bands set to perform for community

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – East Limestone High School will host the Limestone County Night of the Bands on October 23 at 6:30 p.m. Bands from Ardmore, Athens, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, Tanner, and West Limestone high schools will be performing as part of the event, with proceeds from the event benefiting each school, as well as funding the Limestone All-County Honor Band.

Night of the Bands coordinator Pam Stapleton is ready for the event. “Night of the Bands gives our band kids a chance to see the half-time shows they miss during the season, but really it’s a big celebration of our band family — the kids work hard, the parents work hard and the music programs that result are tremendously successful. It’s nice to have a chance to acknowledge that and say thank you. The performances at Night of the Bands are extra special, you get to see the joy these kids have in making music and being together.”

Tickets for the event are $5 and can be purchased at the Canvar Field Stadium gate. Concessions will also be available throughout the event, with Isom’s Orchard Apple Cider and Chick-Fil-A sandwiches highlighting the offerings. Other items will also be available, with prices ranging from $5-7.