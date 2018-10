LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager Monday.

Samuel “BOBO” Bower Halford, 17 of Lexington, was last seen October 20 at his home on County Road 33, according to authorities.

Halford is described as the following:

5’11”

170 lbs

If you have any information that could authorities, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-575.