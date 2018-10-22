× Efforts continue in North Alabama to collect items for Hurricane Michael victims

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle, residents continue to work to clean up the destruction it left behind.

Madison County Commissioners Steve Haraway and Phil Vandiver are teaming up to collect items for victims in the Florida panhandle.

The public is invited to drop off donations at the following locations:

District 2 Office at 100 Plaza Blvd, Madison, AL 35758 Tuesday, October 23-Friday, October 26 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



District 4 Office at 6084 Highway 53, Harvest, AL 35749 Tuesday, October 23-Friday, October 26 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Donors are asked to not donate clothing items. The following is a list of acceptable donations: