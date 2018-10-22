× Decatur woman killed in weekend wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Decatur woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a wreck near Priceville.

Ashley Rene Hagood, 32, was driving on East Upper River Road around noon Saturday when Alabama State Troopers said her car crossed the center line and ran into a Ford Fusion.

Hagood was taken to Huntsville Hospital where she died around 4 p.m., troopers said. An infant that was in her car was taken to the hospital for observation.

The driver and two passengers in the Ford Fusion were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.