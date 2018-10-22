× Decatur police looking for vehicle burglars

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are looking for two people suspected of stealing items from vehicles at an apartment complex.

Police said there have been several reported thefts in the last few weeks at Albany Landing Apartments, located on Hay Drive in Decatur.

Police released surveillance video Monday afternoon of two people walking through the parking lot, checking vehicles for locked doors and shining a flashlight in vehicle windows.

If anyone has any information or can help identify the people in the video, they're asked to contact Decatur Police Deparment Det. Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.