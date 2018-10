× Combine catches fire in East Limestone

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Firefighters were working to put out a fire on some farm equipment Monday afternoon.

A combine caught fire in a field on Mooresville Road south of Highway 72 in east Limestone County, firefighters said. The fire happened around 4 p.m.

Athens Fire Department and East Limestone volunteer firefighters responded to put out the fire.

No one was injured.