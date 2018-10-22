× Autopsy indicates Bridgeport woman was killed by vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Preliminary autopsy results of a Bridgeport woman killed last Tuesday indicate she was killed by a vehicle, authorities said Monday.

Samantha Frison died from trauma due to being struck or run over by an automobile, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office and Alabama State Troopers are still investigating whether Frison’s death was accidental or if she was hit on purpose.

Authorities said the initial call about Frison’s death came in Tuesday night as a woman cut at Normandy Apartments in Bridgeport. They have not released any more details about the case.