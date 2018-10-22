Athens Storytelling Festival starts Tuesday, Oct. 23

ATHENS, Ala. — Fall is finally here which means it’s time for the annual Story Telling Festival in downtown Athens. The festival is in its 12th year and the lineup is expected to draw audiences from different backgrounds.

The five-day event begins Tuesday with the 6th Annual Dan Williams Local Tellers Competition. The website described it as a competition where listeners will “get a kick out of hearing about the shenanigans your friends and neighbors have gotten into over the years.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, the festival is reserved for students across the Tennessee Valley. However, Thursday evening is the Storytelling Olio – a time where all the storytellers come together to share a “medley of stories.” It’s also the night the winner of the local teller’s competition will be announced.

The Tellers Weekend kicks off Friday morning and ends Saturday night. To get a complete list of storytellers and sessions, click here.

Tickets will be available near the big red tent. For more information, visit the Athens Storytelling Festival website.