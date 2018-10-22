Alabama A&M Basketball hosts Maroon Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAL, Ala. -- It is the unofficial tip-off to college basketball season on "The Hill." Alabama A&M hosted its Maroon Madness on Monday night, and it was a chance for fans to check out both men's and women's basketball teams.

For players and coaches, Maroon Madness provided an opportunity to get back out there and take part in the sport that they love.

Both coaches were happy to get out there and take part in the event with their teams.

"It's entertaining for the players, entertaining for the students and fans," said Alabama A&M Head Men's Basketball Coach Dylan Howard. "We just want to put on a good show and its the first time they get a good look at the whole team."

"I mean we have worked extremely hard in the off season and this preseason," said Alabama A&M Women's Head Basketball Coach Margaret Richards. "So to see all the students come out and support us, I mean we're excited for the season to start."

The men's team opens up the season on November 6 in Tampa against South Florida, while the women tip-off on the road when they take on Illinois on November 7.