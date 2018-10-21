Unite to help those with muscle-debilitating diseases at MDA Muscle Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Everyday freedoms like walking, hugging, playing and even breathing are taken away from kids and adults with Muscular Dystrophy, ALS, and other muscle-debilitating diseases.

Thankfully, we also live in a community that supports the families affected with events like the MDA Muscle Walk.

Saturday, Oct. 27, people can unite around a cause to continue to enhance support and care, offer the highest-quality programs and accelerate research efforts to bring more treatments to families faster.

The walk takes place at Ditto Landing in Huntsville, starting at 10 a.m. You can walk as an individual or create a team. You can also ask others to join you and support you with a donation.

Click here to learn more. Click here to register.