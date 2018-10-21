The Gadsden City Titans battled against the Huntsville Panthers on Friday. Titans took the win, 27 - 7.
Gadsden City vs. Huntsville – Week 8
-
City of Huntsville, DA’s office headed to court in dispute over fatal police shooting records
-
Judge rules Huntsville has to turn over evidence for officer’s murder case
-
LifeSouth offers free movie ticket to blood donors August 3-5
-
Huntsville Animal Services hosting ‘Fall In Love’ pet adoption
-
Space Apps challenge launches in the Rocket City
-
-
Huntsville Animal Services offers free adoption special to find dogs, cats forever homes
-
Rain Again? More scattered showers and storms on Thursday and Friday
-
Huntsville City Council District 2 runoff is Tuesday
-
Real Housecats of Huntsville up for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services
-
With new deal, Taylor Lewan is Boss Hogg of Titans’ O-line
-
-
City of Huntsville asks judge to quash DA’s office subpoena in police officer murder case
-
City of Huntsville plans to tear down old Joe Davis stadium
-
Tennessee game in London impacts regularly scheduled Sunday programming